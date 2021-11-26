Breaking: Dave Clawson Signs Long Term Contract Extension with Wake Forest

According to Pete Thamel at Yahoo Sports, Wake Forest Head Coach Dave Clawson has signed a long term contract extension to remain the coach for the Demon Deacons for the foreseeable future.

Sources: Wake Forest has reached a long-term contract extension with coach Dave Clawson. Wake Forest is 9-2 and can clinch a spot in ACC title game at BC tomorrow. Clawson has received interest from multiple Power 5 schools in this coaching cycle. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 26, 2021

The length or amount of the contract is not yet known, and as Wake Forest is a private school, they are not required to release such information. As with past Wake Forest contract extensions, we will probably never get the full details. My first guess would be that “long term” would be around a 10 year extension on his current contract, which was set to expire in 2026. That would make Dave Clawson the Head Coach at Wake Forest until 2036, and I’m guessing it comes with a pretty significant buyout. Please note that is a complete guess on my part and I will gladly update this if any information is released—I won’t hold my breath on that.

This is great news for the Wake Forest football program, as Dave Clawson has proven in his eight year tenure that he is absolutely the man for the job in Winston Salem. While this should help Deacon fans rest more easily during the upcoming coaching carousel, which could get pretty hectic, a blue blood could still throw the bank at Clawson and agree to pay the buyout. However, it looks like Dave Clawson is committed to being the head coach of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons for a long time. GO DEACS!