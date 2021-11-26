How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-0) vs. Oregon State Beavers (1-4)

Time: 9:30pm Friday, November 26th, 2021

Location:Nicevile, Florida (Raider Arena, 2,442 capacity)

TV: CBSSN

Streaming: CBSSports.com

Radio: Wake Forest Sports Network, Demon Deacons App(IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports

Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeBasketball

Spread: Wake -5

Over/Under: 139.5

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 90 | NET: N/A

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 103 | NET: N/A

Kenpom Prediction: Wake wins 71-70

Opponent’s Best Win: Portland State (254)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: Samford (239)

Previous Matchup: Wake 94—OSU 74 (1977)

Head to Head All Time: 1 win, 0 losses

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 61%

The Deacs are away from the Joel for the first time this season in the Emerald Coast Classic, playing the late night game against Oregon State. Despite making the NCAA Tournament last season and advancing all the way to the Elite 8 as a 10 seed, the Beavers have won just 1 game this season and have already fallen 30 spots in KenPom since the season began. The Beavers certainly don’t look like a very good team right now, but they will be Wake’s best opponent this season by almost 150 KenPom spots. Based on that, I’ll say this is the first real test the Deacs have faced this season, but I really think Wake should win this game easily. Go Deacs!