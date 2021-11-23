How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-0) vs. Kennesaw State Owls (2-3)

Time: 8:00pm Tuesday, November 23rd, 2021

Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina (LJVM Coliseum, 14,665 capacity)

TV: ACC Network (Real TV!)

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Wake Forest Sports Network, Demon Deacons App(IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports

Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeBasketball

Spread: Wake -17.5

Over/Under: 141.5

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 97 | NET: N/A

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 279 | NET: N/A

Kenpom Prediction: Wake wins 78-62

Opponent’s Best Win: Piedmont (D-III)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: Iowa State (110)

Previous Matchup: N/A

Head to Head All Time: N/A

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 93% chance to win

The Deacs are in action tonight in the Joel for the last time before heading to Florida for their first real test of the season in the Emerald Coast Classic. Tonight, the Deacs are heavy favorites against a Kennesaw State team that has 2 wins, but neither being against a division I opponent. This should be another chance to get playing time for some of the younger players, as I expect Wake will have no trouble putting this one away early.