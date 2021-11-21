Wake Forest Easily Beats NC A&T To Move to 4-0

The Wake Forest Men’s Basketball Team won their fourth game of the season on Saturday, beating NC A&T 87-63.

Once again, this game was pretty much out of hand after about the first 10 minutes, so I’ll keep the recap brief. Wake once again pushed the pace and shared the ball well, finishing with 19 assists on 29 made baskets. The hot shooting from the last game continued into this one, as the Deacs shot 29-55 (53%) from the floor and 16-35 (45%) from beyond the arc. That marks just the third time since 2016 that the Deacs have made 15 3-pointers or more in a game.

The big news from this game was Isaiah Mucius finally getting on track and finding his shot—the junior finished the game with 16 points on 5-9 shooting including 4-7 from beyond the arc. That is a welcome sign, as the Deacs are going to need his scoring as they get into some tougher games. The Deacs were led in scoring by senior Alondes Williams once again; he finished with 19 points on 7-9 shooting from the floor. Daivien Williamson was the only other Deac to finish in double digits with 18 points.

Wake also got their first look at Matthew Marsh, who had missed the first few games with a concussion, in this game. The 7-1, 250 lb freshman scored 8 points and grabbed 3 rebounds in 12 minutes. His size was definitely not exaggerated, and for a freshman, he already has the size to compete inside in the ACC.

In all honesty, these buy games against 200 level or below KenPom teams can get pretty boring when Wake just continues to blow them out game after game. That is NOT to say that I want the Deacs to struggle a bit more in these games, but rather that this Wake team looks pretty solid, and I’m excited to see how they stack up against some similar major conference teams. Wake has just one more home game against Kennesaw State before the leave the Joel for the time this year for the Emerald City Classic. I can’t wait. Go Deacs!