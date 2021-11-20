Game Thread: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-1, 6-0) vs Clemson Tigers (7-3, 5-2)

Time: 12:00 PM Saturday, November 20th, 2021

Location: Clemson, South Carolina (Memorial Stadium, 81,500 capacity, Bermuda Grass)

TV: ESPN

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Wake Forest Sports Network, Demon Deacons App( IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports

Twitter: @WakeFB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeFootball

Uniforms: Black Helmets, White Jerseys, Black Pants

Spread: Wake +4

Over/Under: 56.5

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 31% chance to win

Previous Matchup: Wake 13—Clemson 37 (2020)

Opponent’s Last: 44-7 win over UConn

Weather Forecast: 50 degrees and partly cloudy

The Deacs continue to be in the driver seat to earn their berth to the ACC Championship Game. A victory seals that, although a very talented Clemson Tigers stand in the way. Although still full of four and five star recruits, the results of the Clemson squad are not like recent past. In addition, the Tigers have not lost at home since 2016, a 33 game home win streak (the longest in the country). Wake needs to pay their best game to earn a victory in Memorial Stadium, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

GO DEACS!