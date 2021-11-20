How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-0) vs. NC A&T Aggies (1-3)

Time: 4:00pm (November 20th, 2021)

Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina (LJVM Coliseum, 14,665 capacity)

TV: ACC Network Extra / ESPN+

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Wake Forest Sports Network, Demon Deacons App(IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports

Spread: Wake TBA

Over/Under: TBA

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 104 | NET: N/A

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 251 | NET: N/A

Kenpom Prediction: Wake wins 76-63

Opponent’s Best Win: Greensboro College

Opponent’s Worst Loss: Jacksonville (273)

Previous Matchup: Wake 76 — NC A&T 64 (2021)

Head to Head All Time: 6 wins, 0 losses

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 88% chance to win

Due to the football game against Clemson at noon, please note that this game has been reschedule to 4:00, despite the fact that ESPN still has it listed a 2pm tip (at the time this was written). This should be another blow out win for the Deacs, but let’s be honest, today’s priority is the football game. We can celebrate the Deacs winning the Atlantic division after beating Clemson by enjoying some quality basketball and hopefully going 2-0 on the day. GO DEACS!