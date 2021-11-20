How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-1, 6-0) vs Clemson Tigers (7-3, 5-2)

Time: 12:00 PM Saturday, November 20th, 2021

Location: Clemson, South Carolina (Memorial Stadium, 81,500 capacity, Bermuda Grass)

TV: ESPN

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Wake Forest Sports Network, Demon Deacons App( IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports

Twitter: @WakeFB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeFootball

Uniforms: Black Helmets, White Jerseys, Black Pants

Spread: Wake +4.5

Over/Under: 56.5

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 31% chance to win

Previous Matchup: Wake 13—Clemson 37 (2020)

Opponent’s Last: 44-7 win over UConn

Weather Forecast: 50 degrees and partly cloudy

The Deacs are in the driver seat to win the Atlantic Division, needing just 1 more win to make it to the ACC Championship Game. They could get that win today against the Clemson Tigers, a team that has not looked much like the Clemson teams of years’ past. This is a winnable game for the Deacs, but the Tigers have not lost at home since losing to Pitt 42-43 all the way back in 2016—that 33 game home win streak is the longest in the nation. If Wake is going to go into Memorial Stadium and come out with a victory, they are going to have to play a nearly perfect game on both sides of the ball. They got this. GO DEACS!