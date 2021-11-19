BSD Staff Predictions: Clemson Tigers

The Deacs are coming off a huge win over #16 NC State last weekend, but their job is not done yet. Wake Forest still needs to win 1 game in order to get into the ACC Championship Game, which means they are going to have to beat Clemson this week or Boston College next week. Clemson hasn’t lost at home in 33 games—the longest streak in the nation—so taking them down in Memorial Stadium in no easy task. Let’s see how the staff feels about this one.

Prediction Record Name Winner Spread O/U Name Winner Spread O/U Adam 9-1 5-5 5-5 Cam 9-1 6-4 9-1 Elijah 9-1 6-4 5-5 SF 9-1 6-4 6-4

Game Info

Opponent: Clemson Tigers

Spread: Wake +4.5

Over/Under: 56.5

Adam: Wake 21—Clemson 24 | Wake +4.5 | Under

Someone had to be the first to pick against the Deacs this year, so I guess it may as well be me.

Clemson has not been a very good team this year. They were extremely lucky to beat both Boston College (fumbled in the red zone going for the game winning score) and Louisville (needed 1 yard to win the game and couldn’t do it), meaning they could realistically be sitting at 5-5 right now. The Tiger offense ranks 106th in total yards at 346 yards per game and 95th in scoring at 24.4 points per game. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has completed just 54% of his passes this season with 8 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. It’s pretty crazy to think that outside of maybe Duke, this could be the worst offense the Deacs have faced this season in the ACC. The Clemson defense has been able to mask most of the ineptitudes of the offense this season by giving up just 15 points and 311 points per game, so scoring might be a little more difficult in this one.

I think Wake Forest is the better team in this game. If this game was being played in Winston, I think the Deacs would win it easily. But the game is not in Winston, it is in Clemson, where the Tigers have not lost in 33 straight games. Clemson simply does not lose at home, and with the injury questions surrounding key players like Christian Beal-Smith and Jaquarii Roberson, I feel like the Deacs are facing an incredible uphill battle in this one. The higher the score gets, the better Wake’s odds become, so the more points the better. I have never wanted to be wrong so much in my life.

Elijah: Wake 45—Clemson 51 | Clemson -4.5 | Over

Wake Forest hopes to continue their perfect streak in conference. A Clemson team rolls in after quietly racking up a 7-3 (5-2) record. Let’s not kid ourselves the Clemson squad has a lot of talent, winning the “recruiting rankings” in the ACC year after year.

The Deacon defense has been struggling a bit with huge point/yardage totals given up in the past month. Though some can definitely also be attributed to health as well, the Deacs will likely have to rely on their offense in this one to get a victory in Death Valley.

Ultimately, I think Clemson’s talent is just a bit too much for the Deacs. Tigers win in a close one, 51-45.

Cam: Wake 38—Clemson 27 | Wake +4.5 | Over

Who is available (for both teams) is going to determine a lot in this game. This Clemson defense is top 5 in the country to me, and Wake’s offense has been electric so unstoppable force vs immovable object. Clemson’s offense has started finding ways to score ~ 30 points and I have them around there. Wake’s offense had their worst game ever and scored 45. The offense has to play better even if they’re missing people (reminder: they scored 21+ without Roberson and Ke’Shawn Williams last week), and if the defense can put up the performance we saw most of the game while possibly getting some bodies back, Wake should be able to get out to a lead and I don’t think Clemson can come back from that.

SF: Wake 31—Clemson 24 | Wake +4.5 | Under

Wake 31 Clemson 24. Basically thinking similarly to Cam, just a bit lower scoring on both sides. For some absolutely bizarre reason I have a good feeling about this game. Don’t ask me why.

Average: Wake 34—Clemson 32 | Wake +4.5 | Over

Well, for the first time we have a split between who we think is going to win the game. I hope Cam and SF have the right idea on this one, because I really don’t want to have to worry about the Boston College game for a whole week. GO DEACS!