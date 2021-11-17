How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-0) vs. Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-1)

Time: 7:00pm (November 17th, 2021)

Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina (LJVM Coliseum, 14,665 capacity)

TV: ACC Network Extra / ESPN+

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Wake Forest Sports Network, Demon Deacons App(IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports

Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeBasketball

Spread: Wake -19.5

Over/Under: 144.5

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 108 | NET: N/A

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 337 | NET: N/A

Kenpom Prediction: Wake wins 82-61

Opponent’s Best Win: Johnson & Wales NC (????)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: Ole Miss (53)

Previous Matchup: Wake 87 — Char So. 47 (2005)

Head to Head All Time: 2 wins, 0 losses

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 89% chance to win

The Deacs are back on the parquet tonight to face off against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers. This one should be a blowout basically from the jump, as the Bucs are rated by KenPom as the 337th best team in the nation—out of 358 teams. Charleston Southern’s only win this season is against Johnson and Wales, a division III school in Charlotte with an enrollment of under 2,000. This is one of those games where either Wake blows them out, and we all write it off due to the opponent, or Wake struggles, and we all overreact to the fact that they can barely beat a team scheduling DIII opponents. In any event, Go Deacs!