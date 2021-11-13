Game Thread: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-1, 5-0) vs North Carolina State Wolfpack (7-2, 4-1)

Time: 7:30 PM Saturday, November 13th, 2021

Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina (Truist Field, 31,500 capacity, turf)

TV: ACC Network

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Wake Forest Sports Network, Demon Deacons App( IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports

Twitter: @WakeFB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeFootball

Uniforms: Gold Helmets, Black Jerseys, Black Pants

Spread: Wake -2

Over/Under: 66.5

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 47% chance to win

Previous Matchup: Wake 42—NC State 45 (2020)

Opponent’s Last: 28-14 Win over FSU

Weather Forecast: 44 degrees and clear

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons have likely wanted to get the bad taste out of their mouth for game last week. It’s finally game day and the Deacs get a chance to build on one of the best seasons in program history. Wake Forest can control their own destiny for the Atlantic Division and berth to the ACC Championship game with a victory so there is a lot of stake, especially as the season gets closer to the end.

The Deacs are busting out my personal favorite uniform combo.

Go Deacs!