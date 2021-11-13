How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-1, 5-0) vs North Carolina State Wolfpack (7-2, 4-1)

Time: 7:30 PM Saturday, November 13th, 2021

Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina (Truist Field, 31,500 capacity, turf)

TV: ACC Network

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Wake Forest Sports Network, Demon Deacons App( IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports

Twitter: @WakeFB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeFootball

Uniforms: Gold Helmets, Black Jerseys, Black Pants

Spread: Wake -2

Over/Under: 66.5

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 47% chance to win

Previous Matchup: Wake 42—NC State 45 (2020)

Opponent’s Last: 28-14 Win over FSU

Weather Forecast: 44 degrees and clear

It is finally game day and the Deacs are playing in what is the biggest game in Winston Salem in quite some time. A win gives the Deacs a chance to control their own destiny and win the Atlantic Division with just a win over Boston College or Clemson, where a loss means Wake will have to rely on someone to beat the Wolfpack in order to make it to the ACC Championship Game. Dave Clawson has talked all season about going from good to great, and this game right here is where the good can become great. It looks like it’s going to be rather cold when this one kicks off, so dress warmly, wear black, and be loud. Let’s go get this win! GO DEACS!