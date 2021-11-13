How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-1, 5-0) vs North Carolina State Wolfpack (7-2, 4-1)

Time: 7:30 PM Saturday, November 13th, 2021
Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina (Truist Field, 31,500 capacity, turf)
TV: ACC Network
Streaming: Watch ESPN
Radio: Wake Forest Sports Network, Demon Deacons App( IOS | Android)
Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports
Twitter: @WakeFB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI
Instagram: @WakeFootball
Uniforms: Gold Helmets, Black Jerseys, Black Pants
Spread: Wake -2
Over/Under: 66.5
ESPN Matchup Predictor: 47% chance to win
Previous Matchup: Wake 42—NC State 45 (2020)
Opponent’s Last: 28-14 Win over FSU
Weather Forecast: 44 degrees and clear
It is finally game day and the Deacs are playing in what is the biggest game in Winston Salem in quite some time. A win gives the Deacs a chance to control their own destiny and win the Atlantic Division with just a win over Boston College or Clemson, where a loss means Wake will have to rely on someone to beat the Wolfpack in order to make it to the ACC Championship Game. Dave Clawson has talked all season about going from good to great, and this game right here is where the good can become great. It looks like it’s going to be rather cold when this one kicks off, so dress warmly, wear black, and be loud. Let’s go get this win! GO DEACS!
