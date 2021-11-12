How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-0) vs. Western Carolina Catamounts (1-0)

Time: 7:30pm (November 12th, 2021)

Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina (LJVM Coliseum, 14,665 capacity)

TV: ACC Network Extra / ESPN+

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Wake Forest Sports Network, Demon Deacons App(IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports

Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeBasketball

Spread: Wake -18

Over/Under: 142

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 101 | NET: N/A

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 299 | NET: N/A

Kenpom Prediction: Wake wins 78-62

Opponent’s Best Win: Bowling Green (149)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: N/A

Previous Matchup: Wake 71 — WCU 64 (2018)

Head to Head All Time: 1 win, 0 losses

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 91% chance to win

The Deacs are back in action for the second time in just three days after beating William and Mary earlier this week. Former Wake Forest standout Justin Gray led the Catamounts to their first win of the season with an overtime win over the Bowling Green Falcons on Tuesday, giving Gray his first ever win as a head coach. As much as I love Justin Gray and his time with the Deacs, I hope he gets his first loss as a head coach tonight in the Joel.