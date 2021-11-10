How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (0-0, 0-0) vs. William and Mary Tribe (0-0, 0-0)

Time: 7:00pm (November 10th, 2021)

Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina (LJVM Coliseum, 14,665 capacity)

TV: ACC Network Extra

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Wake Forest Sports Network, Demon Deacons App(IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports

Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeBasketball

Spread: Wake -14

Over/Under: 140

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 105 | NET: N/A

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 268 | NET: N/A

Kenpom Prediction: Wake wins 78-64

Opponent’s Best Win: N/A

Opponent’s Worst Loss: N/A

Previous Matchup: Wake 63 — W&M 57 (2012)

Head to Head All Time: 19 wins, 6 losses

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 96% chance to win

The first official game of the 2021-22 basketball season is upon us. After taking down the WSSU Rams in last week’s exhibition game 88-56, the Deacs return home to the Joel to tip off the season against the William and Mary Tribe. This is obviously a very winnable game for the Deacs, but there were plenty of upsets last night—even just in the ACC (looking at you UVA, Pitt, and GT)—so Wake should definitely not underestimate the Tribe in this one. As the exhibition game was not available anywhere but in the Joel, this will be fan’s first chance to see the new look Deacs this season. Let’s hope they put on a show. Go Deacs!