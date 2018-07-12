A Breakdown of the Wake Forest Football Team’s Wide Receivers

It’s July, and that means it’s time to start thinking about Wake Forest football! Continuing in our position previews, today I take a look at the wide receivers.

After a breakout freshman season last year, it is obvious that Greg Dortch will be the go-to target for whoever is in at quarterback. In just 8 games last year, Dortch had 53 receptions for 722 yards and 9 touchdowns. Expect Dortch to have a record-breaking year if he stays healthy.

At 6-5, Scotty Washington provides a big target to throw to, and had some big plays towards the end of the year last year. Expect him to take on a larger role in the offense as he looks to use his size to replace some of the production lost with the graduation of Cam Serigne. Washington had 36 receptions for 573 yards and 2 touchdowns last season.

Alex Bachman will likely start out the season as the third starter in three receiver sets, just based on experience. Bachman had 16 catches for 281 yards and 3 touchdowns last season.

Sage Surratt is a candidate for a breakout season, and a player I would not be surprised to see starting a few games into the season. While he redshirted last year, he was the 2016 North Carolina Offensive Player of the Year and a Parade All-American. Sage set the North Carolina state record for career receiving with 366 receptions, 5,924 yards and 80 touchdowns.

Redshirt freshman Jaquarii Roberson was a highly ranked recruit, and should also compete for snaps this year. Roberson was the fifth highest ranked receiver from the state of North Carolina in 2017.

Redshirt freshman Waydale Jones was a top 150 wide receiver in the nation in the class of 2017. He also should compete for snaps.

Redshirt junior Steven Claude will also compete for time at receiver. Claude played in all 12 games in both his redshirt freshman and redshirt sophomore campaigns, but was mostly on special teams. Claude has just 2 career catches.

So what will the depth chart look like? Here’s my guess:

Slot WR

1) Greg Dortch

2) Jaquarii Roberson or Alex Bachman

WR

1) Scotty Washington

2) Sage Surratt

WR

1) Alex Bachman

2) Waydale Jones or Steven Claude

As we get closer to the season and find out more through camp we will provide updates at all positions.

August can't come soon enough! As always, Go Deacs!