Note: Thanks to my brother and BSD’s own Jake for some of these ideas.

Note: Not all events in the song happen in 2018.

It’s almost Christmas, so I thought it would be fun to do a take on the old Christmas song “The Twelve Days of Christmas”. So here is “The Twelve Days of Deacmas”.

On the first day of Deacmas the Deacon gave to me a tennis team national championship.

On the second day of Deacmas the Deacon gave to me two individual NCAA championships and a tennis team national championship.

On the third day of Deacmas the Deacon gave to me three straight bowl wins, two individual NCAA championships, and a tennis team national championship.

On the fourth day of Deacmas the Deacon gave to me four men’s basketball ACC Tournament championships, three straight bowl wins, two individual NCAA championships, and a tennis team national championship.

On the fifth day of Deacmas the Deacon gave to me five Deacon NBA All Stars*, four men’s basketball ACC Tournament championships, three straight bowl wins, two individual NCAA championships, and a tennis team national championship.

On the sixth day of Deacmas the Deacon gave to me six current Deacons in the NBA, five Deacon NBA All Stars*, four men’s basketball ACC Tournament championships, three straight bowl wins, two individual NCAA championships, and a tennis team national championship.

On the seventh day of Deacmas the Deacon gave to me seven current Deacons in the NFL, six Deacons in the NBA, five Deacon NBA All Stars*, four men’s basketball ACC Tournament championships, three straight bowl wins, two individual NCAA championships, and a tennis team national championship.

On the eighth day of Deacmas the Deacon gave to me eight players to leave the basketball team in 2018, seven Deacons in the NFL, six Deacons in the NBA, five Deacon NBA All Stars*, four men’s basketball ACC Tournament championships, three straight bowl wins, two individual NCAA championships, and a tennis team national championship.

On the ninth day of Deacmas the Deacon gave to me nine program bowl victories, eight players to leave the basketball team in 2018, seven Deacons in the NFL, six Deacons in the NBA, five Deacon NBA All Stars*, four men’s basketball ACC Tournament championships, three straight bowl wins, two individual NCAA championships, and a tennis team national championship.

On the tenth day of Deacmas the Deacon gave to me ten Greg Dortch touchdowns, nine program bowl victories, eight players to leave the basketball team in 2018, seven Deacons in the NFL, six Deacons in the NBA, five Deacon NBA All Stars*, four men’s basketball ACC Tournament championships, three straight bowl wins, two individual NCAA championships, and a tennis team national championship.

On the eleventh day of Deacmas the Deacon gave to me eleven basketball retired jerseys, ten Greg Dortch touchdowns, nine program bowl victories, eight players to leave the basketball team in 2018, seven Deacons in the NFL, six Deacons in the NBA, five Deacon NBA All Stars*, four men’s basketball ACC Tournament championships, three straight bowl wins, two individual NCAA championships, and a tennis team national championship.

On the twelfth day of Deacmas the Deacon gave to me twelve students yelling “MOTHER SO DEAR”, eleven basketball retired jerseys, ten Greg Dortch touchdowns, nine program bowl victories, eight players to leave the basketball team in 2018, seven Deacons in the NFL, six Deacons in the NBA, five Deacon NBA All Stars*, four men’s basketball ACC Tournament championships, three straight bowl wins, two individual NCAA championships, and a tennis team national championship.

*Tim Duncan, Chris Paul, Len Chappell, Josh Howard, Jeff Teague

Merry Christmas everyone, and as always, GO DEACS!!!