ATH/S A.J. Williams Signs With Wake Forest

A.J. Williams was a relatively late addition to the 2019 recruiting class, committing earlier this month, and he is now officially a Demon Deacon after signing his National Letter of Intent today.

Williams is a three-star recruit out of Bamberg, SC, and is the 178th ranked athlete in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite Ranking.

He de-committed from Middle Tennessee State on December 3rd, and immediately committed to Wake Forest. He also had offers from Appalachian State, Liberty, Marshall, Tulane, and several other FCS schools.

It seems like he will play on the defensive side of the ball for the Deacs, but as with most high school football stars, played on both sides of the ball at Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School. He actually played quarterback in addition to safety, where it seems like they ran an option/zone read type offense.

He has good vision on the field and quick decision-making skills, which should pay dividends as far as seeing plays develop on the defensive end.

Welcome to Wake Forest AJ! We are happy to have you here!