Pair of Wake Forest Golfers Named to Walker Cup Teams

The Wake Forest golf team has an illustrious history in collegiate golf, but yesterday a pair of current players did something for the first time in school history.

Rising seniors Will Zalatoris and Paul McBride will become the first Demon Deacon teammates to play against each other in the Walker Cup.

While many Wake Forest golfers have played in the bi-annual competition, which features the top amateurs in the United States vs. the top amateurs from Great Britain and Ireland, this will be the first time they have played against each other in the event.

In the 46 editions of the Walker Cup, Wake Forest has had a player on one of the teams in 23 of those (50%).

Zalatoris will represent the United States, while McBride will represent Great Britain & Ireland. The event will take place at Los Angeles Country Club on September 9th and 10th. The United States is 35-9-1 all-time in the event, but lost in 2015. In fact, the sides have split the past 14 Walker Cups.

It is an honor for a college team to have just one player on a Walker Cup team, so for Wake Forest and head coach Jerry Haas to have two players, one on each team, it is quite the accomplishment.

We wish Will and Paul the best of luck in the event and may the best side win!